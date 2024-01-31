Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 308,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.