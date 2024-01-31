Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New $210,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 46.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.02, for a total value of $633,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $213.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.85. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $215.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

