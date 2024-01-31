Equitable Trust Co. Sells 721 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $971,246,000 after acquiring an additional 819,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,071 shares of company stock worth $5,946,077. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.