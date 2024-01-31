Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after purchasing an additional 769,928 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,975,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,072,730,000 after purchasing an additional 658,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,252,070,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $165.52 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.03 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $264.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.28, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Melius upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.55.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

