Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 18 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,555.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,408.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,164.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,555.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.