Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 260.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

NUE traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $189.40. The company had a trading volume of 382,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.55. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,160.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total value of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.