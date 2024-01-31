International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $186.73. 965,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,799,522. The stock has a market cap of $170.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $196.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.24.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

