Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 455 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000.

Shares of AVGE traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $64.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,997. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08.

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

