A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.900-4.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.90-$4.15 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. 248,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,831. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Insider Activity

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,140.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 39.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.2% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

