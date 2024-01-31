Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,138 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. 1,790,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,557. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.