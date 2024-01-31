Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 241.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,301,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,704,000 after buying an additional 920,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 32.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,661,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,969,000 after buying an additional 896,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,296. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

