Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.75. 1,615,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,879. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $108.61 and a one year high of $178.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

