Marco Investment Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.7 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $6.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.23. 6,780,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,842,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.54 and its 200-day moving average is $323.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.76, for a total value of $7,769,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 875,686 shares of company stock worth $300,859,630. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

