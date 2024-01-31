Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.01. 114,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,544. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

J has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at $76,020,696.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,832 shares of company stock worth $3,112,190 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

