Marco Investment Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,458,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

