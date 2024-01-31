Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,864 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BHP Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,833.33.

BHP traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $62.16. 489,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,081. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

