Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.81. The company had a trading volume of 143,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.39.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Analysis on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.