The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

MOS traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $31.33 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

