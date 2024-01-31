Marco Investment Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG traded up $1.29 on Wednesday, reaching $133.21. 382,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,931. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.87. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $237.14.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.16%.

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

