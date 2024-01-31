Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,887. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.86. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STM. StockNews.com lowered STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

