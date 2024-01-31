7,446 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Steel Dynamics makes up 0.5% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,372,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.16. The stock had a trading volume of 165,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,933. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.