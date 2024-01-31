Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $720,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $59,321,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after purchasing an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 653,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 508,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

DFNM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 30,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,132. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.42.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

