iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

NASDAQ XT traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,673. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

