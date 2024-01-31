Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. 206,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,610. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

