Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,264 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.15. 1,586,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,563,947. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.08.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

