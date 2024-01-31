Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,649 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,986,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,007,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 156,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

