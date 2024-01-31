Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.35. 50,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.44. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.