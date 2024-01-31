Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 49,731 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 79,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,908. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.15.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

