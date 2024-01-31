Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 72,805 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 539,929 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFCF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. 119,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.51.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

