iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Dravo Bay LLC

Dravo Bay LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.02. 15,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,093. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $258.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

