Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $448.25. The company had a trading volume of 677,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,200. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.62 and its 200 day moving average is $414.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $451.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

