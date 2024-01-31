Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Decreased by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, reaching $269.03. 47,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,954. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.31 and a twelve month high of $273.75.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

