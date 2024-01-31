Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Lessened by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 203.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

Shares of LNG traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $165.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.52.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

