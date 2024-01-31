American Planning Services Inc. Invests $9.61 Million in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

American Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,605,000. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 4.04% of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,009,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,511. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.45. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $55.32.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.2039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

