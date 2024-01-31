JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Lifted by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. 459,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,421. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35. The company has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

