iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up about 2.7% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 83.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 192,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $1,849,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.40. 43,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,868. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

