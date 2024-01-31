Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Bought by American Planning Services Inc.

American Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 202,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 6.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 626,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 173,953 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,204,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,730,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL remained flat at $50.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 364,952 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

