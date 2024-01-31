iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) is Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,690,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,991,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,732,000 after purchasing an additional 527,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IEMG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. 1,265,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,451,729. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

