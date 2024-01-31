Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,976 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. 77,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,476. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.21.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

