Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stake Lifted by Waterford Advisors LLC

Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 7.0% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Waterford Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.34. 90,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,539. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

