Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.82. The stock had a trading volume of 65,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,058. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $109.81 and a one year high of $145.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.54%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

