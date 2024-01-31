Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Progress Software worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,222 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $172,409.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $744,617 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.39. 25,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,251. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.