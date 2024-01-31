Leuthold Group LLC Trims Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,380 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.87. 199,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,548. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

