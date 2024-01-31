Leuthold Group LLC Sells 538 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GMS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in GMS in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GMS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $86.48. The company had a trading volume of 48,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $86.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.

In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock worth $1,400,396 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

