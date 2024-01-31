Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ArcBest worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ArcBest by 15,450.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In related news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.73.

ArcBest Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.93. 16,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,694. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.46. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.44.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

