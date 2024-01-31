MV Capital Management Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 104.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,676,000 after buying an additional 209,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.20.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHTR opened at $373.31 on Wednesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.02 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.81 and its 200 day moving average is $408.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

