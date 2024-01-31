Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

