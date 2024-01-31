Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,550 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,784,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,419 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 478.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

