Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after buying an additional 383,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 92,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

