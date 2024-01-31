Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,807,000 after buying an additional 653,002 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after buying an additional 468,575 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
VMBS stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
